Bank holidays next week: All public and private sector lenders, including the State Bank of India and HDFC Bank will remain closed on three days next week between 30 November to 6 December across regions, according to the central bank's official calendar.

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Banks are also closed pan India today, on 29 November, on account of the Sunday weekend holiday.

According to Reserve Bank of India's rules, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe listed holidays and mandatory closure on second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday in a month. In-branch services are shut, but digital services (online net banking, app) will remain operational.

Bank holidays next week: Check full list of dates, details Usually, in addition to the common national and gazetted holidays, or weekend offs, banks in India could have local holidays and festivals off, as required. The central bank releases its annual, official bank holiday list in January. Please contact your nearest local bank branch for their confirmed holiday schedule for 2026.

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Banks across India, including SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and other lenders will be closed for a total of three days next week as follows:

December 1 — Tuesday — Banks in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh and Kohima, Nagaland in the northeastern states will be closed on account of Indigenous Faith Day and the State Inauguration Day celebrations, respectively.

December 3 — Thursday — Banks in Panaji, Goa, will be closed for the Feast of St. Francis Xavier.

December 6 — Sunday — Banks will be closed pan India, on account of the Sunday weekend holiday. Notably, 5 December is a working Saturday. This is because banks are only closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

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What can customers do for services on bank holidays? For customers who face urgent requirements or for daily spends, online banking services and bank mobile apps remain operational across the country even on official holidays and the weekends. You can thus use these uninterrupted services for convenient financial transactions.

— UPI transactions: An individual can use UPI or the respective bank's app to make payments and receive money from others. These services work round the clock, whether banks are open or not. Though, at times, it may be down due to scheduled maintenance during which the banks will notify you.

— NEFT / RTGS: Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT / RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and cheque book forms.

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— ATM services: Apart from those options, credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can also be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Check the official RBI or respective bank websites for bank holiday calendar, alerts and notifications.

About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

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LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn