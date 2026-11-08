Bank holidays next week: SBI, HDFC, ICICI branches will be closed on these six days between 9-15 Nov. Check RBI calendar

Bank holidays next week: All public and private sector lenders, including the State Bank of India and HDFC Bank will remain closed on six days next week between 9-15 November across regions, according to the central bank's official calendar.

According to Reserve Bank of India's rules, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe listed holidays and mandatory closure on second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday in a month. In-branch services are shut, but digital services (online net banking, app) will remain operational.

Bank holiday next week: Check details Usually, in addition to the common national and gazetted holidays, or weekend offs, banks in India could have local holidays and festivals off, as required. The central bank releases its annual, official bank holiday list in January. Please contact your nearest local bank branch for their confirmed holiday schedule for 2026.

Banks will be closed for a total of 16 days this month, including state and regional holidays and weekend offs, as per the official RBI calendar for November. Of this, banks, including the SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and other lenders across India will remain closed on the following dates next week:

— November 9 (Monday): Banks will be closed in Agartala, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Imphal and Jaipur. Kanpur and Lucknow for Diwali, Laxmi Puja, Govardhan Pooja and Vishwakarma Day.

— November 10 (Tuesday): Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Mumbai and Nagpur on account of Bali Pratipada, Govardhan Puja, Laxmi Puja and Vikram Samvat New Year.

— November 11 (Wednesday): Banks will be closed in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow and Shimla for Laxmi Puja, Ningol Chakkouba, Bhai Dooj and Chitragupt Jayanti. Notably, Gangtok has three consecutive regional bank holidays.

— November 13 (Friday): Banks will be closed in Shillong for Wangala Festival.

— November 14 (Saturday): Banks will be closed pan India for second Saturday holiday.

— November 15 (Sunday): Banks will be closed pan India for Sunday holiday.

Online banking, apps to customer rescue on holidays For customers who face urgent requirements or for daily spends, online banking services and bank mobile apps remain operational across the country even on official holidays and the weekends. You can thus use these uninterrupted services for convenient financial transactions.

UPI transactions: An individual can use UPI or the respective bank's app to make payments and receive money from others. These services work round the clock, whether banks are open or not. Though, at times, it may be down due to scheduled maintenance during which the banks will notify you.

NEFT / RTGS: Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT / RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and cheque book forms.

ATM services: Apart from those options, credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can also be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.

Bank holidays in November 2026 — Full list November 1 (Sunday): Banks will be closed pan India for Sunday holiday.

November 8 (Sunday): Banks will be closed pan India for Sunday holiday.

November 9 (Monday): Banks will be closed in Agartala, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Imphal and Jaipur. Kanpur and Lucknow for Diwali, Laxmi Puja, Govardhan Pooja and Vishwakarma Day.

November 10 (Tuesday): Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Mumbai and Nagpur on account of Bali Pratipada, Govardhan Puja, Laxmi Puja and Vikram Samvat New Year.

November 11 (Wednesday): Banks will be closed in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow and Shimla for Laxmi Puja, Ningol Chakkouba, Bhai Dooj and Chitragupt Jayanti. Notably, Gangtok has three consecutive regional bank holidays.

November 13 (Friday): Banks will be closed in Shillong for Wangala Festival.

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November 14 (Saturday): Banks will be closed pan India for second Saturday holiday.

November 15 (Sunday): Banks will be closed pan India for Sunday holiday

November 16 (Monday): Banks will be closed in Patna and Ranchi on account of Chhath Puja.

November 20 (Friday): Banks will be closed in Dehradun to observe Igas-Bagwal.

November 22 (Sunday): Banks will be closed pan India for Sunday holiday.

November 23 (Monday): Banks will be closed in Shillong for Seng Kut Snem.

November 24 (Tuesday): Banks will be closed in Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu and Kanpur. Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar for observances including Guru Nanak Jayanti, Karthika Purnima and Rahas Purnima.

November 27 (Friday): Banks will be closed in Bengaluru for Kanakadasa Jayanthi.

November 28 (Saturday): Banks will be closed pan India for fourth Saturday holiday.

November 29 (Sunday): Banks will be closed pan India for Sunday holiday. Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Check the official RBI or respective bank websites for bank holiday calendar, alerts and notifications.