Bank holidays next week: SBI, HDFC, ICICI branches to remain closed on these 3 days from 26-31 Oct? Check RBI calendar

Bank holiday next week: Public and private lenders, including branches of the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Canara Bank will be closed on a number of days between 26-31 October for various reasons, according to the official Reserve Bank of India schedule.

As per RBI rules, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe listed holidays and mandatory closure on second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday in a month. In-branch services are shut, but digital services (online net banking, app) will remain operational.

Bank holiday next week: Full list of dates, cities Usually, in addition to the common national and gazetted holidays, or weekend offs, banks in India could have local holidays and festivals off, as required. The central bank releases its annual, official bank holiday list in January. Please contact your nearest local bank branch for their confirmed holiday schedule for 2026.

Banks, including the SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, PNB, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and other lenders across India will remain closed on the following dates next week:

— Monday, October 26 (Laxmi Puja / Accession Day / Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday): Branches will be closed in Agartala, Chandigarh, Jammu, Shimla, and Srinagar.

— Thursday, October 29 (Karva Chauth): Banks in Shimla will remain closed.

— Saturday, October 31 (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday): Banks in Ahmedabad will be closed.

What customers should do on bank holidays During bank holidays, online banking services remain available across the country to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.

— An individual can use UPI or the respective bank's app to make payments and receive money from others. These services work round the clock, whether banks are open or not. Though, at times, it may be down due to scheduled maintenance during which the banks will notify you.

— Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT / RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and cheque book forms.

— Apart from those options, credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can also be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.

Bank holidays in November 2026 — Full list — November 1 (Sunday): Banks will be closed pan India for Sunday holiday.

— November 8 (Sunday): Banks will be closed pan India for Sunday holiday.

— November 9 (Monday): Banks will be closed in Agartala, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Imphal and Jaipur. Kanpur and Lucknow for Diwali, Laxmi Puja, Govardhan Pooja and Vishwakarma Day.

— November 10 (Tuesday): Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Mumbai and Nagpur on account of Bali Pratipada, Govardhan Puja, Laxmi Puja and Vikram Samvat New Year.

— November 11 (Wednesday): Banks will be closed in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow and Shimla for Laxmi Puja, Ningol Chakkouba, Bhai Dooj and Chitragupt Jayanti. Notably, Gangtok has three consecutive regional bank holidays.

— November 13 (Friday): Banks will be closed in Shillong for Wangala Festival.

— November 14 (Saturday): Banks will be closed pan India for second Saturday holiday.

— November 15 (Sunday): Banks will be closed pan India for Sunday holiday.

— November 16 (Monday): Banks will be closed in Patna and Ranchi on account of Chhath Puja.

— November 20 (Friday): Banks will be closed in Dehradun to observe Igas-Bagwal.

— November 22 (Sunday): Banks will be closed pan India for Sunday holiday.

— November 23 (Monday): Banks will be closed in Shillong for Seng Kut Snem.

— November 24 (Tuesday): Banks will be closed in Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu and Kanpur. Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar for observances including Guru Nanak Jayanti, Karthika Purnima and Rahas Purnima.

— November 27 (Friday): Banks will be closed in Bengaluru for Kanakadasa Jayanthi.

— November 28 (Saturday): Banks will be closed pan India for fourth Saturday holiday.

— November 29 (Sunday): Banks will be closed pan India for Sunday holiday.