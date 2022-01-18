Bank locker fee: How much SBI, Punjab National Bank and ICICI Bank charge

Bank locker charges depend on the size of the locker and the area- urban, rural or metro

Bank lockers are a popular means of storing jewellery and important papers. Banks charge a fee for this service, which is based on the size of the locker. Bank locker charges depend on the size of the locker and the area- urban, rural or metro. In September, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued revised guidelines on safe deposit locker and safe custody article facilities provided by banks. The new locker rules have been effective since 1 January 2022.

SBI locker charges

1) SBI's small locker rental charges

Urban and Metro : ₹2000+Gst

2)SBI's medium locker rental charges

3) SBI's large locker rental charges

Urban and Metro : ₹8000+Gst

4) SBI's extra large locker rental charges

Urban and Metro : ₹12000+Gst

SBI also imposes a one-time locker registration charge of ₹500 plus GST for small and medium lockers while for large and extra-large lockers, you have to pay ₹1,000 plus GST.

ICICI Bank locker charges

ICICI Bank charges ₹1,200 to 5,000 for a small size locker and for extra-large the rent can range from ₹10,000 to 22,000. These charges are excluding GST. ICICI Bank collects the annual rent amount in advance.

PNB locker charges

PNB hiked locker charges with effect from 15 January. Locker annual rent varies from ₹1,250 to ₹10,000 in rural and semi-urban areas. For urban and metro, the bank charge varies from ₹2,000 to ₹10,000

