Bank locker rules 2024: What you can and cannot store in SBI, HDFC, Bank of Baroda, and ICICI Bank lockers

Bank lockers provide a safe and secure way to store valuable items. However, not all items are permitted inside them. State Bank of India ( SBI), Bank of Baroda ( BoB), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Canara Bank, among other lenders, offer different lockers categorised based on their sizes. This helps you select the one that perfectly caters to your needs, saving you from paying additional charges.
Only for legitimate purposes such as storing of valuables like jewellery and documents, but not for storing any cash or currency;
Not for storing arms, weapons, explosives, drugs and/ or any contraband material; and/ or
-any perishable material and/ or radioactive material and/ or any illegal substance /or any material the use of which is prohibited by laws of India)
-any material which can create any hazard or nuisance to the Bank or to any of its customers.
