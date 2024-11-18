Bank locker rules 2024: What you can and cannot store in SBI, HDFC, Bank of Baroda, and ICICI Bank lockers

Bank lockers are secure storage options for valuables like jewellery and documents. However, items such as cash, illegal substances, explosives, and perishable materials are prohibited to ensure safety and compliance with laws

Here's a breakdown of what can and cannot be stored in a bank locker.
Here's a breakdown of what can and cannot be stored in a bank locker.

Bank lockers provide a safe and secure way to store valuable items. However, not all items are permitted inside them. State Bank of India ( SBI), Bank of Baroda ( BoB), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Canara Bank, among other lenders, offer different lockers categorised based on their sizes. This helps you select the one that perfectly caters to your needs, saving you from paying additional charges.

 

Items that can be stored in bank lockers

  • For protection, jewellery made of gold, silver, diamonds, and other precious metals, coins, and bullion (gold and silver bars) are frequently kept in lockers.
  • Legal documents include adoption paperwork, power of attorney documents, wills, and property deeds.
  • Documents about mutual funds, bonds, share certificates, taxes, and insurance policies are examples of financial records.

Items that cannot be stored in bank locker: Common restrictions across all banks

  • Possessing weapons, explosives, drugs, or any other type of contraband is strictly forbidden.
  • Food and other items that may deteriorate or spoil over time are prohibited.
  • It is forbidden to bring anything corrosive, radioactive, or otherwise harmful.
  • Since cash is not considered a secure or insurable object, most banks do not permit storage.

Here's a breakdown of what can and cannot be stored in a bank locker

 

SBI locker agreement

Only for legitimate purposes such as storing of valuables like jewellery and documents, but not for storing any cash or currency;

Not for storing arms, weapons, explosives, drugs and/ or any contraband material; and/ or

-any perishable material and/ or radioactive material and/ or any illegal substance /or any material the use of which is prohibited by laws of India)

-any material which can create any hazard or nuisance to the Bank or to any of its customers.

 

HDFC Bank

-Only for legitimate purposes such as storing of valuables like jewelry and documents but not for storing any cash or currency.

-Not for storing arms, weapons, explosives, drugs and/ or any contraband material.

-Not for storing any perishable material and/ or radioactive material and/ or any illegal substance.

-Not for storing any material which can create any hazard or nuisance to the Bank and/or to other customers of the Bank

Bank of Baroda

What can be kept in a bank locker?

Bank lockers are permitted only for legal uses, such as safeguarding valuables like jewellery and important documents.

What cannot be stored in the locker?

-Weapons, explosives, drugs, or other illegal substances; or

=Any perishable, radioactive, illegal, or otherwise hazardous material

-Any substance that might endanger the Bank or any of its clients or pose a hazard to them.

      Popular in Money

