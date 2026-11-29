The Bombay High Court has come to the aid of an 80-year-old retired Bank of Baroda (BoB) employee who spent nearly three years fighting to recover around ₹1.20 crore that the bank had unilaterally deducted from his fixed deposits in 2023. The senior citizen was on ventilator support at a private hospital last month, according to a Times of India (TOI) report.

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Observing that a “pragmatic solution based humane approach’’ was necessary, the court said senior citizens should not be subjected to “unwarranted technicalities and entangled in unnecessary procedural hassles”.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna made the observations on Thursday while disposing of the petition after the bank transferred nearly ₹1.50 crore, including interest, to the retiree's account on November 26.

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The petitioner had initially approached the Reserve Bank of India's Ombudsman against the deductions. However, his complaint was closed in December 2023 on the grounds that it was not maintainable, prompting him to challenge the decision before the Bombay High Court.

The court noted that, according to the records, the retiree was entitled to an additional 1% interest in 2011, a position that the bank had disputed.

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Bombay HC questions bank's explanation of clerical error The High Court expressed reservations about the bank's explanation that the deduction from the fixed deposits was the result of a clerical mistake.

In an earlier order, the bench observed, “we find it difficult, prima facie, to accept that the Bank can belatedly contend, more as an afterthought, that such unilateral deduction of the amount was attributable to some clerical error, on part of Bank of Baroda,’’

Following successive directions from the court, the bank eventually agreed to settle the dispute. In its November 26 order, the bench noted that after its November 20 direction, “Bank of Baroda has, in right earnest, come forward with an offer to pay the Petitioner, by way of final settlement, so as to put a quietus to the lis (dispute).’’

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The bank subsequently remitted nearly ₹1.50 crore, including interest, to the petitioner's account, bringing the prolonged dispute to an end.

Senior citizens should not have to approach courts repeatedly, says HC The High Court highlighted the difficulties faced by elderly customers while dealing with banks and financial institutions, despite having entrusted them with their life savings.

“Unfortunately, we have come across situations where senior citizens, despite being long standing customers of banks and financial institutions face inconvenience, hardship and apathy in their dealings with these institutions, which can easily be mitigated and in-fact avoided,’’ the court was quoted as saying by TOI.

It further pointed out that elderly customers are “often made to run from pillar to post,’’ even after placing their hard-earned savings with these institutions.

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The bench stressed that senior citizens should not be compelled to approach courts repeatedly to resolve disputes involving their own money. It said courts “should be the last resort’’, “an exception and not a rule.’’

Referring to the role of banks and financial institutions in the country's development, the court said they are an integral part of the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’. It emphasised the importance of ensuring smooth and hassle-free financial transactions, particularly for senior citizens and vulnerable sections of society.

The bench added that “the need of the hour is an approach anchored in responsibility and accountability, one that must intrinsically, become a part of the system and its institutional ethos.” It also cautioned that “The fate of otherwise law-abiding persons, particularly senior citizens, in such transactions, cannot merely be contingent upon protracted litigation.”

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The court also took note of the petitioner's medical condition. According to the order, he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma and was admitted to hospital on September 24, 2026, with a severe infection. He was moved to the intensive care unit on September 27 and had been on ventilator and life support since October 3.

The bench acknowledged the efforts of lawyers Sagar Rane, Huzan Bhumgara and Abhijit Ranjan in resolving the matter. It also appreciated the intervention of the bank and its officials in bringing the long-standing dispute to a close.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.