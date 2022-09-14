Bank of Baroda hikes interest rates up to 0.20% on deposits below 2 crore

Bank of Baroda on Wednesday raised the interest rates on deposits below ₹2 crore by up to 0.20 per cent. The new interest rates have come into effect on 13 September, Tuesday. In a statement, the Bank of Baroda has said that the one-year tenor domestic and NRO (Non-Resident Ordinary) term deposit will offer an interest of 5.50 per cent, up from 5.30 per cent earlier.

