Bank of India introduces upgraded savings accounts with improved features and insurance coverage. Check details
These features are offered to our existing as well as new customers who are on-boarded to the Bank from any platform, said Rajneesh Karnatak, MD & CEO of Bank of India
Bank of India has upgraded its savings accounts for all segments which cover salaried employees, households, individuals, youth, etc. “The bank is poised to grow its Savings customer base with these newly upgraded Savings Accounts which are now enriched with the finest features, concessions & insurance cover," said Rajneesh Karnatak, MD & CEO of Bank of India.