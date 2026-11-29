Bank of India has increased the interest rates for two short-term loan benchmarks. The new rates will come into effect from 1 December, 2026.

What has changed? The bank has raised its overnight Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR) from 7.85% to 8%. It has also increased the one-month MCLR from 8.15% to 8.25%.

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The bank shared this information with the stock exchanges in a filing dated 27 November. The changes were approved at a meeting of its Asset Liability Committee (ALCO).

However, Bank of India has not increased all its lending rates. The MCLR for the other four loan periods remains unchanged.

However, the bank has kept the rates for other periods unchanged. The three-month MCLR remains at 8.45%, the six-month rate at 8.75%, the one-year rate at 8.90% and the three-year rate at 9%. The overnight rate has increased by 0.15 percentage points, while the one-month rate has gone up by 0.10 percentage points. All these rates will come into effect from 1 December, 2026.

Will your loan EMI become more expensive? The increase may affect customers who have loans linked to the overnight or one-month MCLR.

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MCLR is a benchmark that banks use to decide the interest rates on certain loans. If a customer's loan is linked to one of the rates that has gone up, the interest rate on that loan may also increase when the bank reviews it.

This could mean a higher monthly EMI or more interest to be paid over the full loan period.

But the change will not affect every Bank of India customer. The actual impact depends on the benchmark mentioned in the loan agreement and when the interest rate is due for review.

For example, a borrower whose loan is linked to the one-year MCLR will not face a direct increase because Bank of India has kept that rate at 8.90%.

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Customers with loans linked to the three-month, six-month or three-year MCLR will also not see a direct change from this revision.

There is another important point. Not every new home, car or personal loan is linked to MCLR. The Reserve Bank of India says new floating-rate personal and retail loans, including housing and car loans, have been linked to the external benchmark lending rate system since 1 October, 2019. So, customers should check their loan documents before assuming that this MCLR change will affect them.

What is MCLR? MCLR stands for Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate. In simple words, it is a rate that helps a bank decide how much interest to charge on certain loans.

The Reserve Bank of India introduced this system on 1 April, 2016. It replaced the earlier Base Rate system.

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MCLR is worked out using different costs faced by a bank. These include the cost of getting money through deposits and borrowings, the cost of running the bank, cash reserve requirements and the period for which a loan is given.

Bank of India keeps repo-linked rate unchanged Along with the MCLR changes, Bank of India has kept its Repo-Based Lending Rate (RBLR) unchanged.

This means customers whose loans are linked to RBLR will not be directly affected by the latest MCLR increase.

The bank has also changed its Fixed Rate Spread (FRS) structure. Under the new rates, the one-year rate is 8.90% plus the Credit Risk Premium (CRP). The two-year rate is 9% plus CRP, while the three-year rate is 9.30% plus CRP.

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For a five-year period, the rate is 9.50% plus CRP. For periods longer than five years, the rate will be 8.90% plus a tenor premium and CRP.

These changes will also take effect from 1 December, 2026.

Customers with existing loans should check which benchmark their interest rate is linked to and when their next rate review is due. This will help them understand whether the bank's latest changes will affect their monthly payments.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.