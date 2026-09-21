Bank strike from Sept 28-30: Finance ministry to meet PSB, RRB chiefs today — Check attendees, agenda and other details

A three-day bank strike is scheduled from September 28 to 30, raising concerns over possible disruption to banking operations and customer services. Against this backdrop, the Finance Ministry has called a meeting of the chief executives of public sector banks and regional rural banks on Monday.

The high-level meeting will focus on measures to ensure the continuity of essential services during any potential disruption. The strike could effectively extend the period of limited branch operations to five days, as it follows the weekend holidays on September 26 and 27.

The proposed strike would also coincide with the banking sector's half-year closing.

According to a communication sent to banks, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary will chair the meeting on September 21, news agency PTI reported. It is not yet clear which banks will attend the meeting.

Demands of the protestors The three-day strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of seven unions representing 90% of officers and employees. It seeks to press for the implementation of a five-day banking week and the resolution of other employee-related issues.

Bank unions under UFBU had previously gone on a nationwide strike on September 11 over the same demands.

UFBU claims to represent 90% of the banking workforce, and its other demands include an update and improvement of the pension, a uniform dearness allowance formula for all pensioners and an option for employees covered under the National Pension System (NPS) to switch to the old pension scheme.

Agenda of the meeting The meeting between the Finance Ministry and the chief executives of public sector banks and regional rural banks is expected to deliberate on contingency measures to minimise disruption to banking services.

It also seeks to ensure that customers continue to have access to essential facilities during the strike, the news agency reported.

Five days with no bank services The upcoming strike from September 28 to 30 comes after the weekend of September 26 and 27. As a result, branch operations may remain unavailable for longer in some states, depending on strike participation and the applicable bank holiday calendar.

Many banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI) and Union Bank of India, have issued advisories for customers regarding their banking services ahead of the strike. Banking operations may be disrupted during those days, so banks have requested that users complete bank-related tasks before the strike dates.

What services will remain available? Customers can opt for ATMs and CSPs for essential banking needs during the strike. They are also advised to use ATMs and Automated Deposit and Withdrawal Machines (ADWMs) for cash requirements during the period.

Meanwhile, net banking services, YONO, mobile banking and UPI for digital transactions will also remain available. These digital channels offer faster payments, money transfers, and other safe banking activities without the need to visit a branch.