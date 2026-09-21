Bank strike from Sept 28-30: Will it affect your loan EMI and credit card bill payments? Check details here

Bank unions have called for a nationwide three-day strike from September 28 to 30, which could disrupt banking operations and customer services for up to five days, including the preceding weekend holidays.

Several banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI) and Union Bank of India, have issued advisories warning customers of possible disruptions in banking services during the strike. Customers are therefore advised to complete their bank-related transactions and other essential tasks in advance.

Will your EMI, credit card bill payments be affected? The simple answer is no. Loan EMIs and credit card bill payments can generally be made through online banking, mobile banking apps, UPI, e-wallets and other digital payment channels, which will remain available during the strike.

An individual can use UPI or the respective bank's app to make payments and receive money from others. These services work round the clock, whether banks are operational or not. Though, at times, it may be down due to scheduled maintenance during which the banks will notify you.

Therefore, even if the strike materializes, customers can continue making their scheduled payments without visiting a bank branch.

Additionally, ATMs and Automated Deposit and Withdrawal Machines (ADWMs) will also be available for cash requirements during the period. Though you can pay your credit card bills in cash by visiting the card issuer's branch, doing so would not be convenient during the strike.

Who may face disruption? Customers who rely on branch-based services may face disruptions during the strike. Services that require physical documents, cheque processing or assistance from bank staff could be delayed if branches are affected by the strike.

So, if you think you may need to visit a bank branch to complete a particular task in the upcoming days, it's best to complete it before the strike happens.

Why is the strike taking place? The three-day strike, proposed by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), aims to press for the implementation of a five-day banking week and the resolution of other employee-related issues.

Bank unions under UFBU had previously gone on a nationwide strike on September 11, 2026 over the same demands.

UFBU claims to represent 90% of the banking workforce, and its other demands include an update and improvement of the pension, a uniform dearness allowance formula for all pensioners and an option for employees covered under the National Pension System (NPS) to switch to the old pension scheme.