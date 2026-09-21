Bank strike from Sept 28-30: Will it affect your loan EMI and credit card bill payments? Check details here

Bank unions have called for a nationwide three-day strike from September 28 to 30, which could disrupt banking operations and customer services for up to five days, including the preceding weekend holidays.
Several banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI) and Union Bank of India, have issued advisories warning customers of possible disruptions in banking services during the strike. Customers are therefore advised to complete their bank-related transactions and other essential tasks in advance.
The simple answer is no. Loan EMIs and credit card bill payments can generally be made through online banking, mobile banking apps, UPI, e-wallets and other digital payment channels, which will remain available during the strike.
An individual can use UPI or the respective bank's app to make payments and receive money from others. These services work round the clock, whether banks are operational or not. Though, at times, it may be down due to scheduled maintenance during which the banks will notify you.
Therefore, even if the strike materializes, customers can continue making their scheduled payments without visiting a bank branch.
Additionally, ATMs and Automated Deposit and Withdrawal Machines (ADWMs) will also be available for cash requirements during the period. Though you can pay your credit card bills in cash by visiting the card issuer's branch, doing so would not be convenient during the strike.
Customers who rely on branch-based services may face disruptions during the strike. Services that require physical documents, cheque processing or assistance from bank staff could be delayed if branches are affected by the strike.
So, if you think you may need to visit a bank branch to complete a particular task in the upcoming days, it's best to complete it before the strike happens.
The three-day strike, proposed by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), aims to press for the implementation of a five-day banking week and the resolution of other employee-related issues.
Bank unions under UFBU had previously gone on a nationwide strike on September 11, 2026 over the same demands.
UFBU claims to represent 90% of the banking workforce, and its other demands include an update and improvement of the pension, a uniform dearness allowance formula for all pensioners and an option for employees covered under the National Pension System (NPS) to switch to the old pension scheme.
The upcoming strike from September 28 to 30 comes after the weekend of September 26 and 27. As a result, branch operations may remain unavailable for longer in some states, depending on strike participation and the applicable bank holiday calendar in a particular state.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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