Bank unions strike: IBA, UFBU form high-level committee to discuss 5-day banking, other demands — Here's all we know

The All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) in a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), today said that a high-level committee has been constituted to hold discussions on the issue of implementing five-day banking.
AIBEA is one of the bank employees' unions that is part of the umbrella body United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which comprises nine bank employees' and officers' unions.
Notably, this comes after the UFBU deferred its proposed three-day work strike — originally scheduled from 28-30 September, following assurances from the Indian Banking Association (IBA) and reached an understanding on Sunday, 27 September.
The strike being deferred was notified in a UFBU circular on Sunday, which said the union met and had discussions with the IBA. A high-level committee of both bodies has been formed to deliberate on the issue, explore all possible alternatives, discuss with all stakeholders, and work out a solution acceptable to all, including the customers, it added.
The notice dated Tuesday, 29 September by the IBA announces the constitution of a “high-level committee for holding discussion on the issue of implementation of 5-day banking”.
"As agreed in the meeting of the negotiating committee of IBA held with UFBU / Bank Karmachari Sena Mahasangh (BKSM) on 27 September, the high-level committee for holding discussions on the issue of implementation of 5-day banking is constituted.
The announcement gave details of the members who will be part of the committee, as follows:
– Rajneesh Karnatak, MD and CEO, Bank of India — Chairman
– Ashok Chandra, MD and CEO, Punjab National Bank — Alternate Chairman
– Binod Kumar, MD and CEO, Indian Bank — Member
– Rakesh Sharma, MD and CEO, IDBI Bank — Member
– GS Rana, DMD (HR and CDO), State Bank of India — Member
– CH Venkatachalum, AIBEA, General Secretary
– Rupam Roy, AIBOC, General Secretary
– L Chandrasekhar, NCBE, General Secretary
– Sanjay Khan, AIBOA, General Secretary
– Debasish B Choudhary, BEFI, General Secretary
– Prem Makkar, INBOC, General Secretary
– OP Sharma, INBEF, General Secretary
Notably, the three-day protest was part of a push from employee unions demanding five-day work week, and due to concerns over Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, dearness allowance, pension and other issues.
Key demands, according to a UFBU statement in August, are as follows:
The proposal was subsequently recommended to the government but has remained pending for more than two years, it added.
Under the government's scheme, officers in Scale IV and above could receive PLI of up to 365 days of basic pay based on individual performance, while workmen employees and officers up to Scale III would receive a maximum of 15 days' basic pay plus dearness allowance, it said.
The issue of PLI is currently under conciliation before the Chief Labour Commissioner (CLC) following the strike call issued by the UFBU and is also pending before the Delhi High Court, it claimed.
Crediting of performance-linked incentive under the DFS scheme has now actually commenced in the banks, the UFBU said, alleging that this was in violation of the status quo obligation during conciliation proceedings.
The UFBU argued that the present PLI scheme suggested by the DFS would disproportionately benefit a small section of officers and undermine the principle of uniformity in incentives across cadres.
– A uniform dearness allowance formula for all pensioners, and
– An option for employees covered under the National Pension System (NPS) to switch to the old pension scheme (OPS).
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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