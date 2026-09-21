Bank Strike Sept 28-30: What consumers should know about UPI, ATM transaction, cash withdrawal from SBI, HDFC Banks

Bank employees and officials across India are going for a three-day strike From 28 September in order to demand a five-day work week in line with the central bank, the Reserve Bank of India, and Sebi.

In accordance with this strike, the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) of Telangana has asked customers to take care of their banking needs well in advance.

If the strike takes place, there will only be two working days for banks in the coming week, with 2 October being a national holiday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Also Read | Govt urges bank staff to call off 28-30 September strike

An unbrella body of seven bank employees' union, the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), has supported the strike, and has slammed the Department of Financial Services, claiming that it has directed public-service bank managing directors to use "carrot and stick" "to deter employees from the proposed 3 day strike from 28sep including FIRs against those obstructing duty and against officials who fail to act".

View full Image View full Image UFBU has claimed the DFS is pressurising bank MDs to deter employees from striking, ( X )

What customers should know Here is what customers should know regarding UPI, ATM transactions, cash withdrawal etc if the strike does materialise:

1. Branch visits: Finish tasks that require in-person visits to bank branches like cash deposits, cheque-related work, submission of documents, KYC updates, demand drafts, access from branch for internet banking etc.

2. Cash withdrawal: Those who do not use ATMs or digital transactions should keep cash ready for essential needs.

3. Recurring payments: Ensure your bank account has enough balance for recurring payments like EMIs, SIPs, etc.

4. Digital banking: Digital banking facilities will continue to remain available. Customers can use UPI, internet banking, mobile banking apps etc for routine payments or fund transfers.

This is not the first time bank employees' unions are striking for the 5-day work-week demand. A strike was called on 11 September as well.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which claims to represent around 90 per cent of all Indian bank employees, held protests and demonstrations across several cities, including Delhi, Bhopal, Chennai, Siliguri, Rajkot and Vijayawada.

The forum comprises seven unions -- All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Officers' Congress (INBOC) and Indian National Bank Employees' Federation (INBEF).

The bank unions have also called for an indefinite strike starting 26 October if their demands are not addressed. The unions are also seeking resolution of issues related to pension and the PLI scheme, besides other pending banking-sector demands.