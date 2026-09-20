Bank Strike September 28-30: SBI advisory on UPI, internet banking, ATM services - What you should know

A three- day bank strike has been proposed by the the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of seven unions representing 90 per cent of officer and employee strength. The nationwide strike will take place from September 28 to 30, 2026. Amid this, State Bank of India (SBI) has issued an advisory for customers regarding their banking services ahead of the strike.

SBI issues advisory ahead of bank strike on September 28-30 SBI, in their fresh notice to customers, advised customers to wrap up their important banking services, such as transactions, before the three-day strike in order to avoid any inconvenience. This is for those services which require customers to visit bank branches or seek any kind of assistance from the branch.

Will bank remain close? The bank urged customers to finish their pending work, such as transactions and documentation at their respective branch bank ahead of September 28.

The bank said that it is trying to ensure the smooth functioning of essential banking services during the three days of the proposed strike. However, the strike might affect operations at branches depending on employee participation.

ATMs, CSPs, ADWMs services The bank urged customers to opt for ATMs, CSPs for essential banking needs. They are also advised to use ATMs and Automated Deposit and Withdrawal Machines (ADWMs) for cash requirements during the period.

Net banking, YONO, UPI SBI also advised customers to use its digital channels for online transactions. Anyone can use net banking services, YONO, mobile banking and UPI for digital transactions. These digital channels offer faster payments, transfer money and carry out other safe banking activities without the need to visit a branch.

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However, customers cannot complete all branch-dependent services online. Other services which require physical documents, specific cheque services or other staff-assisted processes may see delays if operations are affected in a bank branch.

"Please be advised that the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has proposed a three-day strike from 28th September 2026 to 30th September 2026. While we are making all possible efforts to provide essential banking services during the strike period, customers are requested to complete important banking transactions in advance of the strike dates, use ATMs/ADWMs for their cash needs, use Customer Service Points (CSPs), prefer Internet Banking, YONO, Mobile Banking, UPI & other digital channels. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding," the release read.