Banknotes with star symbol: Are they legal? What RBI says amid social media controversy

6 Photos . Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 11:00 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India issued a clarification on 27 July regarding banknotes with a star (*) symbol. The RBI stated that banknotes with a star symbol are the same as other legal banknotes.

1/6Same as other legal banknotes: The RBI stated that banknotes with a star symbol are the same as other legal banknotes, with the only difference being the addition of the star symbol between the prefix and the serial number in the number panel.

2/6Star symbol is an identifier :The star symbol serves as an identifier indicating that the banknote is a replaced or reprinted note. Specifically, it is used as a replacement for defectively printed banknotes in a packet of 100 pieces of serially numbered currency notes.

3/6Star series adoption :The star series numbering system was adopted by the RBI for replacement banknotes in packets of 100 pieces of serially numbered notes.

4/6Star distinguishes replacement banknotes: The star series notes are similar to other banknotes but have an additional character, the star, in the number panel, placed between the prefix and the serial number. This helps distinguish them as replacement notes.

5/6Fresh banknotes had unique serial number earlier: Before August 2006, fresh banknotes issued by the RBI were serially numbered with each note having a unique serial number along with a prefix consisting of numerals and letters.