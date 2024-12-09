Money
Why banks flag business expenses paid on personal credit cards
Shipra Singh 5 min read 09 Dec 2024, 03:23 PM IST
SummaryMaximising rewards on credit cards can be enticing, but it comes with conditions, especially for business owners. Banks track spending patterns to discourage the use of personal cards for business expenses.
Credit cards come in two broad categories – personal and business. The fine print of personal credit cards clearly says that they cannot be used for business spending, and hence separate cards are issued for business expenses. However, the majority of self-employed or business owners bill some of their business expenses to their personal cards. This begs the question: How do banks allow this?
