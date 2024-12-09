Why banks flag business expenses paid on personal credit cards

In March this year, Axis Bank blocked reward redemption of several users on the suspicion of personal cards being used for business spends. In the email sent to cardholders, the bank said, “...a pattern of nonpersonal usage of your credit cards has been observed for the transactions undertaken by you with the following merchants… We request you to reply with invoices/evidence, if you wish to establish that the transactions undertaken by you with the above-mentioned merchant were only for your personal expenses and purposes."