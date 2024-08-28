Money
Unmasking loopholes: How bank employees sell mutual funds without certification
Summary
- Despite Amfi regulations, some bank employees bypass EUIN requirements, raising concerns about mutual fund sales integrity.
- Sales pressure and incentive gaps lead employees to prioritize practices that may risk customer protection.
Behind the polished facade of India's banking industry, a concerning trend is emerging: a growing number of bank employees are selling mutual funds without the necessary qualifications, putting customers' hard-earned money at risk.
