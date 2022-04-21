Banks hike MCLR rates: SBI vs Axis Bank vs Bank of Baroda

EMIs for home, car and personal loans are set to go up as major lenders like the State Bank of India (SBI), Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Kotak Mahindra Bank have hiked their benchmark lending rates. State Bank of India has increased its marginal cost of funding based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points (bps) across tenors, as per data available on the SBI website.

