Banks' net interest margin rises 46 bps to 3.3% in Q4FY23 on slow deposit rate resetting: Report3 min read 02 Jul 2023, 08:51 PM IST
The NIM saw an on-year improvement of 46 basis points (bps) to 3.3 per cent in the fourth quarter due to the faster repricing of loans, while deposit rates have not yet reflected the increased interest rates.
The net interest margin (NIM) of banks, a key profitability gauge, grew 46 basis points (bps) to 3.3 per cent in the January-March quarter, driven by slower deposit rate resetting, according to an analysis of the banks' balance sheets by Care Ratings. This has helped lenders register a 29.5 per cent increase in their net interest income during the period, according to news agency PTI.
