Banks open or closed tomorrow, 11 Nov 2026? Check closures in Kanpur, Lucknow, Shimla, Kolkata, Gangtok and Imphal

Banks in several parts of India will remain closed on Wednesday, November 11, due to regional holidays such as Laxmi Puja, Bhaidooj, Bhratridwitiya, Ningol Chakkouba and Chitragupt Jayanti. However, closures will vary across states and regions, depending on the festivals being observed.

The bank holiday tomorrow is scheduled as part of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holiday calendar, which is released at the beginning of every year.

According to the RBI schedule, November has a total of 11 holidays, excluding regular weekend offs on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.

Banks shut in these Indian cities today — full list Bank holidays usually differ from region to region, depending on the festivals and other occasions celebrated in each area.

The only time when all scheduled and non-scheduled banks suspend operations pan-India is during gazetted public holidays and regular weekend holidays.

On Wednesday, November 11, in-branch bank services will remain unavailable in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow and Shimla.

When is the next bank holiday? The next bank holiday is on Friday, November 13 in Shillong, Meghalaya, on the occasion of the Wangala Festival, according to the RBI calendar.

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Also known as the 100 drums festival, Wangala is the major post-harvest festival of the Garo community of Meghalaya. It is celebrated to show gratitude to Misi Saljong, the Sun God, for blessing the community with a good harvest and marking the end of the agricultural season.

What services can you access during banks holidays? The closure of physical branches, however, does not mean that banking services will come to a complete stop. Customers can continue using online or mobile banking services, unless they are specifically notified by the service provider of technical issues or any other reasons.

If you are facing cash emergencies, you are free to withdraw money from ATMs as they remain operational round the clock. Individuals can also use their respective bank’s app or UPI to make payments at different outlets and to other people.

While bank holidays can temporarily affect the operations of bank branches, digital banking ensures that your transactions remain smooth.

Additionally, fund transfer requests can also be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be obtained through card services.