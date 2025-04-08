Money
Banks won’t tell you this, but a better credit score could mean a cheaper loan
SummaryOne conversation with his bank saved Ram ₹25 lakh. All it took was two years of timely EMIs and a CIBIL score north of 800. If you’ve taken a loan and your score has improved, your bank might owe you a better deal too.
When Ram took his first home loan two years ago, he didn’t have a credit history, so the bank offered him a 9% interest rate. Fast-forward to today—after two years of consistently paying his EMIs on time, his CIBIL score soared past 800.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more