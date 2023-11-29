Beating the index has been too easy this year, almost
A market rally over the last six months has pushed up valuation of small-, mid-caps significantly
New Delhi: Should you invest directly in stocks or opt for mutual funds? How about just going passive and buying the index through an exchange traded fund (ETF)? Even as investors ponder over these questions in the wake of a market rally over the past six months that boosted small- and mid-caps and pushed up portfolio values, experts have advised caution. The market rally may instil a false sense of confidence in many investors, some experts warn.