Before Market Opens: From Elon Musk to US Dollar, 9 things to know at 9 am on January 24, 2023

9 Photos . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 08:29 AM IST

Share Via

Indian markets are likely extend gains forthe seco... moreIndian markets are likely extend gains forthe second session on Tuesday as most Asian peers rose in early trade following a rally in overnight deals on the Wall Street. At 8:20 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 93 points or 0.5 percent higher at 18,240, indicating a gap up opening for the Indian markets. Let's take a look at some key market cues before the market opens today: