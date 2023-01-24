Before Market Opens: From Elon Musk to US Dollar, 9 things to know at 9 am on January 24, 2023

9 Photos . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 08:29 AM IST

Indian markets are likely extend gains forthe second session on Tuesday as most Asian peers rose in early trade following a rally in overnight deals on the Wall Street. At 8:20 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 93 points or 0.5 percent higher at 18,240, indicating a gap up opening for the Indian markets. Let's take a look at some key market cues before the market opens today:

1/9Wall Street closed sharply higher on Monday, fuelled by surging technology stocks as investors began an earnings-heavy week with a renewed enthusiasm for market-leading momentum stocks that were battered last year. All three major stock indices extended Friday's gains, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the pack, boosted by semiconductor shares. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 254.07 points, or 0.76 percent, to 33,629.56, the S&P 500 gained 47.2 points, or 1.19 percent, to 4,019.81 and the Nasdaq Composite added 223.98 points, or 2.01 percent, to 11,364.41.

2/9Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher as Lunar New Year holidays were observed in most of the region. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.12 percent in early trade, following Wall Street’s tech-fuelled rally ahead of the major earnings reports. The Nikkei 225 climbed 1.17 percent and the Topix was up 0.88 percent.

3/9At 8:20 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 93 points or 0.5 percent higher at 18,240, indicating a gap up opening for the Indian markets.

4/9The Sensex and the Nifty50 snapped their two-day losing run, tracking positive global cues as reports emerged that the US Federal Reserve may slow interest-rate increases for the second straight time on January 31-February 1 meeting. Sensex closed at 60,941.67, up 320 points, or 0.53 percent. The Nifty50 ended at 18,118.55, up 91 points, or 0.50 percent.

5/9Oil prices settled mixed on Monday, retreating as investors cashed in on a jump to a seven-week high on optimism about a possible recovery in demand of top oil importer China as the economy recovers this year from pandemic lockdowns. Brent crude settled 48 cents higher at $88.11 a barrel. The session high was $89.09 a barrel, the highest since December 1. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled at $81.66 a barrel.

6/9Foreign institutional investors (FII) have net-sold shares worth ₹ 219.87 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) have net-bought shares worth ₹ 434.96 crore on January 23, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

7/9Maruti Suzuki India, HDFC Asset Management Company, Colgate-Palmolive, Macrotech Developers, Nazara Technologies, Pidilite Industries, PNB Housing Finance, SBI Cards and Payment Services, TVS Motor Company, United Spirits, etc are likely to announce their third-quarter earnings on January 24.

8/9The rupee fell 20 paise to close as 81.37 against the US dollar on Monday amid rise in crude prices and unabated foreign fund outflow.