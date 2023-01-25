Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on January 25, 2023

9 Photos . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 08:32 AM IST

Indian markets are likely to open in the red on Wednesday Asian peers were mixed in early trade after Wall Street fell in overnight deals. At 8:20 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 35 points or 0.2 percent lower at 18,099, indicating a negative opening for the Indian markets. Let's take a look at some key market cues before the market opens today:

1/9The S&P 500 ended nominally lower on Tuesday at the close of a rocky session marked by a raft of mixed earnings and a technical malfunction at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 104.4 points, or 0.31 percent, to 33,733.96, the S&P 500 lost 2.86 points, or 0.07 percent, to 4,016.95 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.14 points, or 0.27 percent, to 11,334.27.

2/9Asia-Pacific shares traded mixed on Wednesday, taking the lead from Wall Street’s struggle for direction as China and Hong Kong markets remain closed for the Lunar New Year holidays. In South Korea, the Kospi climbed 1.3 percent, while the Kosdaq climbed 1.16 percent in its first hour of trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dipped 0.22 percent and the Topix shed 0.06 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.43 percent as investors await the release of the country’s inflation reading.

3/9At 8:20 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 35 points or 0.2 percent lower at 18,099, indicating a negative opening for the Indian markets.

4/9Indian shares erased gains, tracking a slide in financials as investors booked profits after strong quarterly earnings reports ahead of the federal budget due next week. The Nifty 50 index closed flat at 18,118.30 on Tuesday, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.06% to 60,978.75. Both benchmarks had risen nearly 0.5% each during the session.

5/9Crude oil prices slipped on Tuesday on concerns about a global economic slowdown and as preliminary data indicated a bigger-than-expected build in US oil inventories. Brent futures for March delivery fell $2.06, or 2.3 percent, to $86.13 a barrel. US crude fell $1.49, or 1.8 percent, to $80.13 per barrel.

6/9India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth is seen declining to 5.6 percent in 2023-24, although it will still be one of the best-performing large economies in the G-20, said Christian de Guzman - senior vice-president at Moody's Investors Service and the primary analyst for India.This real growth forecast is still amongst the healthiest in the entire G-20. And we think potential growth can be sustained around 6 percent, he added.

7/9Foreign institutional investors (FII) have net sold shares worth ₹ 760.51 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) have net bought shares worth ₹ 1,144.75 crore on January 24, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

8/9The rupee weakened on Tuesday to close just below a key technical level, amid mixed cues from Asian markets and as the dollar index attempted to gain. The partially convertible rupee eased to 81.72 per dollar, compared to its previous close of 81.390. The currency breached its 100-day moving average of 81.733 late in the session, falling 0.7 percent in two sessions.