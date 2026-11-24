The West Bengal government has announced that graduates as well as diploma holders from vocational institutions attached to the government who are still unemployed will be eligible for a monthly allowance of ₹2,000 under the 'Bhorsha Karmasuchi' scheme. The announcement was made by the state's chief minister, Suvendu Adhikari, on Monday.

Advertisement

Non-graduates who are unemployed will receive a monthly allowance of ₹1,500, CM Adhikari also announced.

Adhikari added that, as promised in the BJP's election manifesto, the allowances will be increased to ₹3,000 and ₹2,000, respectively, from the 2028-29 financial year.

Eligible candidates have to be between the ages of 21 and 45.

Bhorsha Karmasuchi, the new scheme launched by the BJP government under Adhikari, has replaced the earlier Yuvasathi scheme, which was launched by former chief minister Mamata Banerjee's administration.

"We urge our youngsters to be patient for some time, as we have initiated many new schemes, cleared arrears and taken on huge financial responsibilities. We will keep our commitment," Adhikari told reporters after a cabinet meeting, as per a report by PTI.

Advertisement

Adhikari also said that verification of the 54 lakh existing beneficiaries under the previous government's scheme will be completed by 31 December.

Those who have not yet applied for the same will be able to submit their applications through the 'Apnar Sarkar Apnar Pashe' programme.

Adhikari added that the applications will be forwarded to the Youth Welfare Department.

By the second week of every month, the allowance will be transferred directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts. The formal launch of the scheme will be done at an event in February.

A family can have a maximum of two beneficiaries, and those receiving the ₹3,000 monthly allowance under the Annapurna Yojana will not be eligible.

No application fees for Bengal govt job exams: Suvendu Adhikari Adhikari also announced on Monday that his government will do away with the application fees charged for applying for government jobs, and instead, his administration would be cutting down expenses on administrative meetings and official programmes to fund the relief for aspirants.

Advertisement

"Charging unemployed youths fees to apply for government job exams is a crime. It reflects extreme narrow-mindedness," he said while announcing the decision after a Cabinet meeting in Kolkata.

"As far as administrative meetings are concerned, we are completing programmes in just one day that earlier took five days. We have substantially cut the grandeur of government events. As a result, we are generating considerable savings," Adhikari was quoted as saying by PTI.

The CM also drew a comparison on spending with the Mamata government, saying that the previous dispensation had spent ₹611 crore in organising 67 administrative review meetings.

Also Read | West Bengal has the products, but needs an export strategy

"We do not spend anywhere near that amount on our meetings. You can assume that our expenditure is not even 20 per cent of what the previous government used to incur," he said.

Advertisement

"From today onwards, no application fee will be charged for government job exams," he announced.

Adhikari also announced the Cabinet's decision to undertake fresh recruitments, stating that a total of 10,146 appointments would be made across various state government departments. "Of these, 1,000 posts have been earmarked for the Eastern Frontier Rifles."

With PTI inputs