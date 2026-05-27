Bengaluru couple breaks down expenses of hosting grand destination wedding at 5-star resort in Jim Corbett

With the craze around destination wedding gaining prominence in the Indian landscape, many couples are spending a big portion of their savings to make this moment memorable. One such case relates to a couple from Bengaluru who decided to host destination wedding in Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park at Tiaraa Resort.

The couple provided a breakup of expenses involved in hosting grand destination wedding at a 4-star or 5-star property. In a joint post on Instagram, the couple revealed that such a wedding "can easily cost anywhere between ₹50 lakh to ₹80 lakh. The video quickly went viral and has amassed over 2.07 lakh views, in addition to several likes and comments.

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Apoorva Dixit, employed at Qualcomm, who married Manu Shukla said, "We always knew we wanted a destination wedding, because for us it was never just about the wedding day, it was about spending quality time with our loved ones and creating memories that would stay with us forever. Moving to photography charges, Manu described that the usual range which can be anywhere between ₹1.5 lakhs to ₹3 lakhs.

Outfit costs Suggesting that outfit costs are subjective, Apoorva Dixit, the IIT Kanpur alum, revealed that her wedding dresses costed around ₹2 lakh in total. Meanwhile, the groom tried to cut down on outfit expenses by sourcing materials and got a total of 6 outfits stitched for all functions within ₹80 thousand budget.

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The cumulative cost of accessories and miscellaneous expenses like props, travel, gifts and random hiring came to around ₹5 lakhs, the bride revealed. The couple originally hails from Uttar Pradesh and tried to stick to their customs as their wedding celebrations involved gold jewellery worth ₹20 to ₹25 lakh.

Describing how they financed their big fat Indian wedding, Apoorva Dixit said, “Money wise, we had only one rule — the wedding budget should stay within twice our annual income.” Suggesting that there's no upper limit to wedding expenditure, the groom stated, “So realistically, if you're planning a destination wedding in India today, you can expect to spend around ₹60 to ₹80 lakhs.”

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Concluding the video, the lifestyle and travel vlogger said, “But at the end of the day, there's no one right way to celebrate a wedding. Just do what makes you and your loved ones happy.”

Giving further advice to other couples, Apoorva in the comment thread stated, “A very important point already mentioned in the video - spend less than twice of what you earn annually and this won’t be a burden but something both parties can enjoy ❤️❤️ No one way of celebration is correct obviously , this video is for general information on current destination wedding finances in India .”