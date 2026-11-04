Bengaluru couple spends ₹9 lakh yearly on travel as biggest household expense, ₹60,000 on rent: ‘We’re not tracking…’

Living in a city like Bengaluru can be expensive if monthly expenses are not managed well. Revealing how Instagram user Shubhi Khandelwal does it in her dual-income household of software engineers.
The woman, who lives with her husband, said that she shares her monthly expenses with him, covering rent, groceries, daily commute, and shopping. She shared that the couple also set aside a separate fund for their yearly trip while maintaining individual portfolios in the market.
One of their biggest expenses is the rent, which costs around ₹60,000, including rent and maintenance. Talking about it, the user wrote in the caption, "Rent in Bangalore varies a lot depending on the society and, especially, the area. A similar flat can cost very different amounts in different parts of the city.”
Food and other household needs cost the couple around ₹13,000 to ₹14,000 in a month. Khandelwal said, “A big chunk of this goes towards our high-protein essentials because whey protein, Greek yogurt, paneer and everything “high-protein” adds up pretty quickly.”
The couple pays ₹8,000 on domestic help for cooking and cleaning.
The two reserve a chunk of money for their weekend expenses and daily transport. She shared that their weekend plans cost them around ₹10,000 monthly for activities such as eating out or taking part in activities. As they have their car, their monthly commute costs them 3,500 on petrol and cabs. They spend another ₹3,000 on shopping or miscellaneous items/requirements.
Khandelwal revealed the biggest portion of their salary is saved for their yearly travel. She and her husband spend around ₹9 lakh every year on travel, which comes down to ₹75,000 every month.
She explained, “We’ve been travelling together for the last two years and tracking our trip expenses, so this is based on what we’ve actually spent over that period, averaged out monthly.”
Apart from these expenses, the couple also invest in the Indian and US markets individually.
Considering all expenses, the couple's monthly spending on average is around ₹1.73 lakh in the city.
She added that tracking the expenses helps them to spend their money intentionally. "We do track our expenses, but we’re not tracking every rupee to figure out who owes whom," the post concluded.
Disclaimer: This article is based on social media generated content and is intended only for informational and educational purposes. Live Mint couldn't independently verify its claim and doesn't endorse them.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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