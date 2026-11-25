An Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Bengaluru offered relief to a 65-year-old man after directing Aishwarya Co-operative Society to refund his fixed deposit of ₹2.5 lakh, along with 13% annual interest, after the society failed to pay him interest from June 2024.

According to a report inThe Times of India, the commission, comprising president Ramachandra M S and members Nandini H Kumbhar and Savitha Airani, partly allowed the complaint filed by Gangadharaiah, a 65-year-old resident of Narasimhaiahnapalya, Magadi Main Road, against the society's president. In an order dated 30 September 2026, it held that the society was guilty of deficiency in service.

Based in Rajajinagar, the society did not appear before the commission despite being allowed to do so. It was therefore placed ex parte, and the commission proceeded with the case in its absence.

What is case against Aishwarya Co-operative Society? According to the report, Gangadharaiah said he deposited ₹2.5 lakh with the society on 6 July 2021, at an interest rate of 13%. The society agreed to pay him monthly interest of ₹2,700. It also issued a fixed deposit receipt valid from 6 July 2021 to 6 July 2022. The deposit was subsequently renewed on 6 July 2022, for another year, until 6 July 2023.

The society paid interest until June 2024, following which it reportedly stopped the payments and did not renew the 65-year-old man's fixed deposit. In his complaint, he alleged that his repeated requests for renewal of the deposit and payment of the outstanding dues did not receive satisfactory responses.

Following these requests, he wrote to the Assistant Registrar of Co-operative Societies and several other authorities on 12 November 2024 and 13 February 2025, seeking repayment of the principal amount and interest within 15 days. However, he did not receive any response. The society was served a legal notice on 9 July 2025, but failed to act on it. The complainant subsequently approached the commission on 24 September 2025.

What did commission order? The commission directed Aishwarya Co-operative Society to repay the fixed deposit amount of ₹2.5 lakh, along with 13% annual interest from June 2024 until realisation. It also ordered the society to pay ₹20,000 as compensation and ₹5,000 towards litigation costs. The society was directed to clear all dues within 45 days of the order.

The commission partly allowed Gangadharaiah's complaint. According to the report, he had sought 18% interest from the date of filing the complaint and ₹2 lakh in damages for mental agony.

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Why did commission rule in favour of the depositor? The society failed to appear before the commission and also did not submit a written response or any evidence in its defence. The commission therefore considered the complainant's affidavit and supporting documents, which included fixed deposit certificates, letters addressed to the registrar, a legal notice and postal and tracking receipts.

The commission observed that the society had accepted the deposit at an agreed annual interest rate of 13% and had paid interest until June 2024. However, it had not explained why the payments were stopped thereafter. The commission held that this constituted a clear breach of the financial institution's fixed deposit terms.

The complaint was filed under Section 35 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. Gangadharaiah was represented by Advocate SB Vishwanath.