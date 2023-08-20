Best bank FD interest rates: SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, or Canara Bank. Latest fixed deposit rates here2 min read 20 Aug 2023, 02:38 PM IST
Bank FD rates compared: What do SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI, Axis, or Canara Bank offer, read below to know more
Bank fixed deposits (FDs) are still considered to be one of the safest investment options. Almost all banks provide term deposits ranging between 7 days to 10 years tenure. The interest rates vary from one bank depending upon the tenure. It's always advisable to compare the FD rates of various banks before you decide to put a lumpsum chunk of your money in an FD.