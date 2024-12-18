The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has sounded the alarm about a growing threat to digital payment users: the "Digital Arrest" scam. This scheme involves cybercriminals impersonating government officials to intimidate individuals into transferring money or disclosing sensitive information. NPCI has provided detailed guidance on how to recognize and avoid falling victim to such scams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Digital payments are now accessible nationwide, driving India towards a digital-first economy. They offer both security and convenience. However, using digital payments safely and avoiding online scams is crucial. Early identification of potential scams helps protect you and your loved ones, fostering a safer, less-cash economy, for everyone."

The ‘Digital Arrest’ scam is a sophisticated form of cyber fraud. Scammers pretend to be law enforcement or financial regulators, using fear tactics and false accusations to put pressure on victims into paying money or sharing sensitive details. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Common Tactics Used by Scammers Impersonation of Officials: Fraudsters may claim to be from agencies like the police, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), or Income Tax department, alleging the victim’s involvement in crimes such as money laundering or tax evasion.

Fear-Based Manipulation: Scammers use alarming language, often demanding immediate action and threatening arrest. They may use video calls while dressed as officials or create a police-station-like setup for authenticity.

Requests for Money or Personal Data: Victims are asked to transfer funds to “clear their name" or provide confidential information under the pretence of assisting in an investigation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to Identify and Avoid the Scam The NPCI recommends the following steps to protect yourself:

Treat any unexpected calls or messages, from individuals claiming to be officials, with caution. Verify their claims independently before responding.

Scammers rely on fear and urgency to manipulate victims. Avoid making hasty decisions and take time to verify the authenticity of the situation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

No legitimate agency will ask for personal information, payments, or account details over the phone or via video calls.

Report Suspicious Activity: If you suspect a scam, report the phone number or details to the national cybercrime helpline by dialing 1930 or visiting the Department of Telecommunications’ website (https://sancharsaathi.gov.in/sfc/).