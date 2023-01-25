Bharti Airtel raises min monthly recharge price by 57% to 155 in 8 circles

Bharti Airtel raises min monthly recharge price by 57% to ₹155 in 8 circles1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 08:13 AM IST
Bharti Airtel has stopped its minimum recharge plan of ₹99, under which it offered 200 megabyte of data and calls at the rate of ₹2.5 paise per second. In Haryana and Odisha, Airtel has now started offering the ₹155 plan with unlimited calling, 1 GB of data and 300 SMSes.
(PTI) Bharti Airtel has increased the price of its minimum recharge for the 28-day mobile phone service plan by about 57 per cent to ₹155 in eight circles, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh West.
