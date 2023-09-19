Bharti AXA Life launches mid-cap fund: Six things to know2 min read 19 Sep 2023, 11:32 AM IST
Bharti AXA Life launches New Fund Offering - Emerging Equity Fund, their first mid-cap fund.
Mumbai: With an aim to provide unique products, Bharti AXA Life has announced the launch of its New Fund Offering (NFO) - Emerging Equity Fund. Speaking on the New Fund Offering launch, Parag Raja, MD & CEO of Bharti AXA Life Insurance said, “We are delighted to introduce our brand-new Emerging Equity Fund. This New Fund Offering marks our first offering in more than 13 years since our last fund launch in 2010. By participating in our New Fund Offering, investors can access the investment market with a modest initial capital during the subscription period, taking advantage of the New Fund Offering's base value, and potentially reap substantial long-term capital growth."