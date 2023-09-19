Mumbai: With an aim to provide unique products, Bharti AXA Life has announced the launch of its New Fund Offering (NFO) - Emerging Equity Fund. Speaking on the New Fund Offering launch, Parag Raja, MD & CEO of Bharti AXA Life Insurance said, “We are delighted to introduce our brand-new Emerging Equity Fund. This New Fund Offering marks our first offering in more than 13 years since our last fund launch in 2010. By participating in our New Fund Offering, investors can access the investment market with a modest initial capital during the subscription period, taking advantage of the New Fund Offering's base value, and potentially reap substantial long-term capital growth."

Rahul Bhuskute, the Chief Investment Officer at Bharti AXA Life Insurance said, “Bharti AXA Life Emerging Equity Fund is our first ever Mid-Cap fund offering. We firmly believe that mid-caps represent the future's emerging blue-chip companies. This category of stocks possesses the potential to yield robust long-term wealth, outperforming returns from large-cap counterparts. Mid-cap stocks can complement both high-risk and low-risk investment strategies, offering investors a balance of stability and growth."

Bharti AXA Life Insurance unveils New Fund Offering - Emerging Equity Fund: Key things to know

1)This is the first mid-cap fund launched by the organization with an aim to provide long-term capital appreciation through investing in a portfolio of mid-cap companies.

2)The newly launched fund will be managed by a team of seasoned professionals at Bharti AXA Life Insurance who have a proven track record of delivering exceptional returns.

3) This mid-cap fund will offer higher returns, productivity, and profitability and will also have more growth potential. Since New Fund Offerings allocate their investments to new securities and strategies, they offer improved performance in certain market conditions.

4)Early investors can also get the opportunity to enjoy higher returns as the fund's performance improves.

5) Investing through Bharti AXA Life’s Emerging Equity Fund will allow investors to diversify their investments.

6) Customers can invest in Bharti AXA Life’s Emerging Equity Fund through three of Bharti AXA Life’s ULIP Plans: Bharti AXA Life Wealth Pro, Bharti AXA Life Grow Wealth and the newly launched Bharti AXA Life Wealth Maximizer.

Bharti AXA Life Insurance is a joint venture between Bharti, one of India’s leading business groups with interests in telecom, agriculture business, and retail, and AXA, one of the world’s leading organizations with interests in financial protection and wealth management. The joint venture company has a 51% stake in Bharti and a 49% stake in AXA.