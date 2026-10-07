Billionaires like former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal are bullish on artificial intelligence: Check options to invest in AI

India’s artificial intelligence sector is creating fresh wealth and attracting attention from ordinary investors. The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026 includes 19 people from the artificial intelligence sector.
Their combined wealth stands at ₹3.07 lakh crore, with 15 joining this year. This amount represents personal wealth, rather than investment flowing into the sector.
Sridhar Pinnapureddy and family, associated with CTRL S Datacentres, lead with ₹46,100 crore. Yotta’s Darshan Hiranandani follows with ₹37,900 crore.
Astera Labs founders Jitendra Mohan and Sanjay Gajendra hold ₹28,800 crore and ₹27,600 crore. Former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal enters through Parallel Web Systems, with ₹10,500 crore.
For common investors, buying shares offers one way to participate in this growing sector. Listed technology companies offer exposure through software, cloud services and automation.
A fund of funds invests in a global artificial intelligence index ETF. Such options include Edelweiss US Technology Equity FoF, Mirae Asset Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF FoF and Axis Global Innovation FoF. The risk level is very high due to its international exposure.
Other options include Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 ETF (around 33% AI exposure), Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF (around. 51% AI exposure) and Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund (around 20% AI exposure), according to Angel One.
Persistent Systems, TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and L&T Technology Services feature among other options. These businesses develop enterprise AI applications, data platforms and digital services for clients. Their AI exposure varies, so investors should examine actual business earnings before buying shares.
Other options include Oracle Financial Services Software, Affle India and Bosch. Oracle uses AI and machine learning in banking and risk management. Affle applies consumer intelligence to mobile advertising while Bosch uses AI across industrial operations.
Investors need active demat and trading accounts with a SEBI-registered broker. Shares can then be purchased through the NSE or BSE. Trading platforms include Zerodha, Groww, Angel One and Upstox.
Those avoiding individual stock selection can consider AI-themed smallcases. These provide baskets covering artificial intelligence, digital transformation or big data. Buying a basket gives exposure to several companies linked to the theme.
Another route involves broader technology mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Funds tracking the Nifty IT Index provide exposure to major Indian software exporters. These companies can benefit from global spending on AI implementation.
International technology funds offer another route to overseas AI businesses. Their availability depends on regulatory limits and overseas investment allowances.
Disclaimer: This article is for general information and does not offer investment advice or endorse any stocks. AI investments may offer high returns but also carry high risks. Returns are not guaranteed, and you could lose money. Assess your financial goals and risk tolerance before investing. Consult a qualified financial adviser before making investment decisions.
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