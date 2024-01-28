Money
Blast from the past: Can these mega funds regain their mojo?
Jash Kriplani 10 min read 28 Jan 2024, 11:06 PM IST
Summary
- Their returns have varied across different time-periods due to changes in market dynamics and other reasons
Mutual fund (MF) investors are always interested in returns. And those who have been investing for the long term, more so. Only a few funds in the ₹50 trillion-MF industry can boast of a track record of 20-30 years. While these funds have grown in size over the years, their performances have also seen ups and downs across different time-periods.
