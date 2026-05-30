BOBCARD unveils discount deals with Air India, MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip and more

BOBCARD, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda, has introduced a wide range of attractive travel offers and benefits across leading travel and hospitality platforms including Air India, MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip, Goibibo, Paytm Travel, Yatra, Ixigo, and UdChalo.

The offer includes up to ₹8000 instant discount on domestic and international flights on Air India, 15% instant discounts on flight on hotel and flight bookings on MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip and Goibibo.

Through these partnerships, BOBCARD said that it is aiming to make travel more rewarding and accessible for customers this summer by offering instant discounts, exclusive deals, and convenient EMI options.

“With domestic and international travel demand witnessing strong momentum, BOBCARD customers can now enjoy significant savings on flight and hotel bookings across multiple travel platforms until June 30.”

“Through these travel benefits across leading platforms, we aim to make journeys more rewarding, affordable, and convenient for our cardholders,” said Saravanakumar A, Managing Director and CEO, BOBCARD.

Key Offers: Air India Up to ₹8000 instant discount on domestic and international flights. Use code: BOBAIFLY

Can be used only once per month for a card for domestic/international travel

MakeMyTrip Up to 15% instant discount on flight and hotel bookings

Offer is applicable only on Tuesday and Friday only on 3 and 6 months’ ‘Interest Free EMI’

Can be used once per card/per month/per product

Paytm Flights Up to 12% instant discount on domestic and international flights

Applicable only on Wednesday and Thursday on BOBCARD ‘No Cost EMI’ for 3 and 6 months

Use Promocode: FLYBOB (Domestic) | INTLFLYBOB (International)

Offer valid only once per card/per month/per product

GOIBIBO Up to 15% instant discount on domestic and international flights

Offer applicable on Wednesday and Thursday on BOBCARD EMI

Offer valid only on 3 and 6 months ‘Interest Free EMI’

Offer is available once per card/per month/per product

EaseMyTrip Up to 15% instant discount on domestic and international flights

Use Promocode: BOBEMI || BOB6EMI

Offer applicable on Wednesday and Thursday on BOBCARD EMI

Offer applicable on all available tenures (3 to 24 months) but ‘No cost EMI’ on 3 and 6 months only

Available once per card/per month/per product

Ixigo Up to 12% instant discount on domestic and international flights

Use promocode IXIBOBEMI (Domestic Flights) and IXIBOBEMIN (International Flights)

Offer valid all week on 3 month ‘No Cost EMI’ on flight and hotel bookings

Available once per card/per month/per product

Flipkart Travel Up to 20% instant discount on domestic and international flights

Use promocode BOBEMIDOM for Domestics Flights and hotels and BOBEMIINT for international

flights and hotels

Offer applicable every Saturday and Sunday till June 28

Offer applicable on 3 months ‘No Cost BOBCARD EMI’

Available once per card/per product/per month/per platform

Also Read | 5 smart credit card hacks to save money and maintain a healthy credit score

Yatra Up to 15% off on flight and hotel booking

Offer applicable on Monday and Tuesday on BOBCARD EMI

Offer valid only on ‘No Cost EMI Tenure’ of 3 and 6 months