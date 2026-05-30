BOBCARD unveils discount deals with Air India, MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip and more

BOBCARD, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda, has introduced a wide range of attractive travel offers and benefits across leading travel and hospitality platforms including Air India, MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip, Goibibo, Paytm Travel, Yatra, Ixigo, and UdChalo.
The offer includes up to ₹8000 instant discount on domestic and international flights on Air India, 15% instant discounts on flight on hotel and flight bookings on MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip and Goibibo.
Through these partnerships, BOBCARD said that it is aiming to make travel more rewarding and accessible for customers this summer by offering instant discounts, exclusive deals, and convenient EMI options.
“With domestic and international travel demand witnessing strong momentum, BOBCARD customers can now enjoy significant savings on flight and hotel bookings across multiple travel platforms until June 30.”
“Through these travel benefits across leading platforms, we aim to make journeys more rewarding, affordable, and convenient for our cardholders,” said Saravanakumar A, Managing Director and CEO, BOBCARD.
Up to ₹8000 instant discount on domestic and international flights. Use code: BOBAIFLY
Can be used only once per month for a card for domestic/international travel
Up to 15% instant discount on flight and hotel bookings
Offer is applicable only on Tuesday and Friday only on 3 and 6 months’ ‘Interest Free EMI’
Can be used once per card/per month/per product
Up to 12% instant discount on domestic and international flights
Applicable only on Wednesday and Thursday on BOBCARD ‘No Cost EMI’ for 3 and 6 months
Use Promocode: FLYBOB (Domestic) | INTLFLYBOB (International)
Offer valid only once per card/per month/per product
Up to 15% instant discount on domestic and international flights
Offer applicable on Wednesday and Thursday on BOBCARD EMI
Offer valid only on 3 and 6 months ‘Interest Free EMI’
Offer is available once per card/per month/per product
Up to 15% instant discount on domestic and international flights
Use Promocode: BOBEMI || BOB6EMI
Offer applicable on Wednesday and Thursday on BOBCARD EMI
Offer applicable on all available tenures (3 to 24 months) but ‘No cost EMI’ on 3 and 6 months only
Available once per card/per month/per product
Up to 12% instant discount on domestic and international flights
Use promocode IXIBOBEMI (Domestic Flights) and IXIBOBEMIN (International Flights)
Offer valid all week on 3 month ‘No Cost EMI’ on flight and hotel bookings
Available once per card/per month/per product
Up to 20% instant discount on domestic and international flights
Use promocode BOBEMIDOM for Domestics Flights and hotels and BOBEMIINT for international
flights and hotels
Offer applicable every Saturday and Sunday till June 28
Offer applicable on 3 months ‘No Cost BOBCARD EMI’
Available once per card/per product/per month/per platform
Up to 15% off on flight and hotel booking
Offer applicable on Monday and Tuesday on BOBCARD EMI
Offer valid only on ‘No Cost EMI Tenure’ of 3 and 6 months
Available once per card/per month/per product
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.