Boon or bane? Decoding the reality of zero-cost EMIs
Summary
- The no-cost EMI scheme benefits all stakeholders–the merchant, lender and the customer
New Delhi: Fancy the new smartphone launched recently that you want to own but cannot afford? No problem. Buy it now and pay for it over 3-8 months. This must be a loan, you may think. Well, that is true but there’s no interest to be paid. So, essentially, you are buying the phone on an interest-free loan. That’s no-cost EMI (equated monthly instalment) for you, ubiquitously being offered on most purchases, both online and offline. Even school fees can now be funded through such no-cost EMI schemes.