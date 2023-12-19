Boon or bane? Decoding the reality of zero-cost EMIs

Let’s understand this with an example. Say, you buy a television worth ₹62,000 in a no-cost EMI scheme. You have to pay ₹6,889 in monthly instalments for nine months. The interest rate is 16%. In the first month, of ₹6,889, the principal is ₹6,115 and interest is ₹774. However, in your credit statement, you will see the interest component to be ₹913 as it includes 18% GST (goods and services tax). So, the total amount you pay in the first month is ₹7,028 instead of ₹6,889. Over eight months, you pay ₹709 extra in GST (see graphic) on the interest amount that is technically not even borne by you.