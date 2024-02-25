Boosting Jan Dhan account activity: Strategy for enhanced financial inclusion

The Global Findex data from 2021 provides an insightful snapshot into India's evolving financial inclusion landscape, marked by significant digital adoption and changing saving and borrowing behaviors. According to Findex, India experienced a slight percentage decline in account ownership from 80% to 77% from 2017 to 2021, highlighting the need for another round of intensified financial inclusion efforts. This period has also observed a concerning decrease in savings at financial institutions, which declined from 20% in 2017 to 13% in 2021 across all demographics.