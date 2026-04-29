Brave new world: Why global investment strategy matters more than ever

Indian capital markets have shown resilience and growth in recent years. But, they still represent only about 3.5 per cent of the total $130.6 trillion global market capitalisation. This contrast highlights a big universe of economic opportunity that remains largely untapped by the average retail investor. However, stepping onto the global stage requires more than just capital. To stay ahead of the curve, you also need a deep understanding of the “why” and “how” of the changing world order.

What happens in global politics today directly impacts your savings. Whether it is a shift in trade policies, the threat of a looming war or a major election in an overseas country, these events ripple through the stock markets and can impact your international investments.

To help make sense of these complexities, the upcoming masterclass of Mint Horizons in Gurugram on May 8th features a special session with Arun K Singh, former Indian Ambassador to the US, Israel and France, in conversation with Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor, LiveMint. They will break down how current geopolitical events are reshaping the world of finance for Indian investors.

Joining him to provide a practical roadmap for investing overseas are Dhirendra Kumar, Founder and CEO of Value Research, Subho Moulik, Founder and CEO of Appreciate and Neil Borate, Editor-in-Chief, thefynprint. This masterclass is built to help professionals move past the confusion and build a portfolio that works across borders. By bringing together experts in both diplomacy and finance, Mint Horizons aims to show you how to protect your wealth from local risks while tapping into growth opportunities worldwide.

Register for the Gurgaon session now! Seats are limited.

The case for global diversification The urgency for geographic diversification is backed by compelling market data from the past year. Since the launch of Mint Horizons one year ago, the numbers have told a clear story. While certain domestic segments stayed near zero growth, specific global markets surged by 30 per cent, further bolstered by a 10 per cent gain in the dollar. For the Indian investor, this provides a dual advantage. There is capital appreciation from world-class international equities and a natural hedge against domestic currency depreciation.

At an earlier Mint Horizons session, Saurabh Mukherjea, Founder and CIO of Marcellus Investment Managers, said that true financial security comes from avoiding asset-liability mismatches. “If you are saving in one currency and spending in another, it is a simple asset-liability mismatch,” Mukherjea said.

Concentrating all your capital into a single geography, whether it is Indian small caps or American large caps, can limit your ability to act strategically during periods of volatility. When you are over-concentrated, you often end up fearful exactly when you should be opportunistic.

Moving beyond formulas A common hurdle for many investors is the search for a perfect mathematical formula for overseas allocation. However, industry experts suggest a more fundamental approach focused on value and cash flows rather than just chasing a specific country.

Kalpen Parekh, MD and CEO of DSP Asset Managers, said the core principle of investing remains universal, regardless of the exchange. “The principle is not about buying a country. The principle is about buying cash flows cheap, or buying cash flows at fair valuation,” he explained at another Mint Horizons session.

He further advised that while equity is essential for long-term wealth, diversification remains the only free lunch in finance. Even for the most committed long-term investor, spreading risk across different regulatory environments and economies is a structural necessity to ensure a portfolio can withstand local market shocks.

Decoding the global path Investing abroad involves navigating technical regulations that can often seem daunting. From Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) limits and RBI caps to complex tax filings and the emerging framework of GIFT City regulations, there is a lot to decode. The Mint Horizons workshop acts as a comprehensive guide through these technicalities, simplifying the logistics of opening international accounts and navigating foreign exchanges.

The upcoming workshop in Gurugram offers an expert forum to discuss geopolitical shifts and smart money strategies. You can engage with top finance voices to move from speculative interest to strategic execution.

The Gurgaon session will be held 6 PM onwards on May 8th, followed by dinner. Register Now! Limited seats available.