Brokerages remain upbeat about ICICI Bank stock after Q3; here's what they say4 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 12:45 PM IST
ICICI Bank reported a 34.19 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its net profit at ₹8,311.85 crore for Q3FY23 against a profit of ₹6,193.81 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Shares of ICICI Bank traded with nominal gains in intraday trade on BSE on January 23 even though the bank reported a strong December quarter scorecard which kept brokerages remain upbeat about the stock.
