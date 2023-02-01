Budget 2023: What industry leaders said on income-tax related changes?

“New IT return to form for easier filing. Tax relief to customers whose cash receipt is 5%. This will allow several businesses with turnover up to ₹3Cr ( from 2Cr) to opt for presumptive taxation, a simpler regime AS available under section 44AD. Similarly, professionals can opt for presumptive taxation where receipts are up to ₹75L (up from 50L) under section 44ADA. This comes as a relief and simpler tax filing and much lower taxes for businesses and professionals covered. Those speculating in property for capital gains will now face a maximum exemption cap of ₹10 crores. Benefits of cap gain exemptions under sections 54 and 54G, will not be available for cap gains in excess of ₹10 crore."

