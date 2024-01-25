Budget 2024 expectations: Muthoot Finance urges govt to grant 'priority sector status' to gold loans
Budget 2024: Muthoot Finance proposes a 'Gold linked credit line via UPI' by NBFCs and granting 'priority sector status' to gold loans in the upcoming Union Budget 2024 to leverage idle gold holdings in Indian households
Budget 2024 expectations: In anticipation of the upcoming Interim Budget 2024, Muthoot Finance highlights the importance of granting 'priority sector status' to gold loans and proposes the introduction of a 'Gold linked credit line via UPI' by NBFCs. George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director of Muthoot Finance, in an email interview with Mint, has outlined key recommendations to leverage the idle gold holdings in Indian households.