Officials further said that the Centre is unlikely to consider a request from industry representatives to reduce the highest individual income tax rate under the new tax regime from 30 percent to 25 percent.

The Indian government is considering to lower certain personal income tax rates, multiple government officials were quoted as saying by Moneycontrol.

In the upcoming budget, likely to be presented in mid-July, the Centre plans to raise the income threshold before any tax is levied from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh. This change will apply only to those filing returns under the new tax regime and is intended to provide individuals, especially those in the lower earning bracket, with more disposable income.

Budget 2020 allowed individuals to choose between the existing structure, which offers lower tax incidence through specified investments, and a new system that provides blanket lower tax rates but requires forgoing most deductions and exemptions.

Under the old tax regime, taxpayers can claim deductions for investments under certain sections and exemptions such as house rent allowance and leave travel allowance, among others.

"Changes in higher income tax slabs are unlikely because consumption boost is currently needed for lower-income people," an official said.

The government is unlikely to adjust rates under the old tax regime despite requests to raise the threshold for the highest income tax rate of 30 percent from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh. This decision aims to encourage more people to adopt the new regime, which discourages exemptions and rebates.

In the new tax regime, those earning over ₹15 lakh annually fall under the highest 30-percent tax bracket, whereas, in the old regime, this bracket starts at earnings above ₹10 lakh.

The government is prioritizing the potential reduction of personal income tax rates over significantly increasing spending on subsidies and other schemes that are prone to wastage, according to a third official.

