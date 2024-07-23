Budget 2024: How much income tax will you pay now if you earn ₹15 lakh

  • Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has changed tax slabs under the new tax regime and revised standard deduction limit.

Riya R Alex
Published23 Jul 2024, 05:39 PM IST
Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has revised income tax slabs.
Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has revised income tax slabs.

Finance Minister has announced changes in tax slabs in the budget 2024 presented on July 23.

The rate of taxation remains unchanged, however the size of each of the slabs, excluding the initial zero rate for income upto 3 lakh remains unchanged. The slab of 3 lakh to 6 lakh has been expanded to 3 lakh to 7 lakh . The rate of taxation, that is 5%, remains unchanged.

Similarly, the other new slabs are Rs7 lakh to Rs10 lakh at 10%, Rs10 lakh to Rs12 lakh at 15%, 12 lakh to 15 lakh at 20% and income above 15 lakh at 30%.

Here's how much you will pay if you earn more than 15 lakhs. An individual earning 15 lakhs will now pay 1, 50, 000 in taxes and will be left with 13,50,000, according to Siddharth Maurya, Founder & Managing Director of Vibhavangal Anukulakara Private Limited.

 

 

Also Read | Income tax budget 2024: Standard deduction for salaried individuals hiked
Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposes changes under the new tax regime.

Under the new tax regime, the finance minister has increased the standard deduction to 75,000 from 50,000.

According to the finance minister the revised standard deduction limit will provide relief to about four crore salaried individuals and pensioners.

Also Read | Budget 2024: Income Tax Slabs Revised, Standard Deduction Increased

Apart from change in tax slabs and standard deduction, for pensioners the deduction on family pension has been proposed to be raised to 25,000 from 15,000 . This change is aimed to relieve those who receive a family pension, ensuring better post-retirement financial stability.

Also Read | Budget 2024 Key Highlights Live Updates: From jobs boost to fiscal consolidation

Sitharaman also proposed to review and simplify the Income Tax Act, 1961

During her Budget speech, FM Sitharaman said,

"I announce a comprehensive review of the Income Tax Act 1961. This will reduce disputes and litigation. It is proposed to be completed in 6 months."

The budget session began on July 22 with economic survey presentation. The budget session is scheduled to conclude by August 12.

 

 

First Published:23 Jul 2024, 05:39 PM IST
HomeMoneyBudget 2024: How much income tax will you pay now if you earn ₹15 lakh

