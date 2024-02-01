Budget 2024: Tax exemption deadline extended by one year for these categories
Tax extensions extended for startups and businesses in Gujarat’s GIFT City, as well as sovereign funds and foreign pension funds will attract new investments in the long run.
The interim budget has maintained the existing tax rates while extending income tax benefits by a year in three significant areas: startups, Indian branches of foreign banks located in GIFT City (Gandhinagar, Gujarat), and sovereign funds as well as foreign pension funds.