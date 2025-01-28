30% income tax slab squeezing India’s middle class dry. Can Budget 2025 offer relief?

  • As the date for Budget 2025 approaches, taxpayers are hoping for potential cuts in income tax rates. A stark analysis reveals how the 30% tax slab disproportionately affects India's middle class, eroding their purchasing power and leaving them grappling with rising costs. Will relief finally come?

Aarti Raote Deloitte India
Updated28 Jan 2025, 12:43 PM IST
Advertisement
With Budget 2025 approaching, taxpayers are hoping for possible cuts in income tax rates.
With Budget 2025 approaching, taxpayers are hoping for possible cuts in income tax rates.(Pixabay)

As we approach the Union Budget 2025, the one expectation that keeps buzzing strongly is whether Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will lower the personal tax rates. While many changes have been introduced to ease taxpayer compliance - pre-filled tax returns - there has hardly been any substantial tax saving for individual taxpayers.

Sample this: Imagine receiving a salary hike of 5 lakh, only to realise that nearly 2 lakh will go towards taxes. As per the slab rates under the new tax regime, a salary of 25 lakhs and 30 lakhs would result in taxes of 4,57,600 and 6,13,600, respectively — around 31.2% of the income. This means that for incomes above 15 lakhs, taxpayers pay at least 31.2% in taxes and more if the surcharge applies.

Advertisement

So, taxpayers typically in the lower range of the 30% income tax slab are hit hardest, as their post-tax income often falls short of keeping up with inflation in India. Added to these woes are the indirect tax levies, which are based on consumption. The combined impact of the two levies adversely impacts taxpayers’ purchasing power.

Tax on income over 15 lakh

Let us understand this a bit more by comparing the current taxes payable by individuals earning incomes at different levels.

Advertisement
Particulars

Old Tax Regime

Simplified Tax Regime 

Old Tax Regime

Simplified Tax Regime 

Old Tax Regime

Simplified Tax Regime 

Old Tax Regime

Simplified Tax Regime 

 

Annual Salary of 15 Lakh 

Annual Salary of 17 LakhAnnual Salary of 50 Lakh 

Annual Salary of 55 Lakhs 

Salary      15,00,000       15,00,000       17,00,000       17,00,000       50,00,000       50,00,000       55,00,000       55,00,000 
Less :  Std. deduction             50,000             75,000             50,000             75,000             50,000             75,000             50,000             75,000 
Gross Taxable Salary      14,50,000       14,25,000       16,50,000       16,25,000       49,50,000       49,25,000       54,50,000       54,25,000 
Net Taxable Salary      14,50,000       14,25,000       16,50,000       16,25,000       49,50,000       49,25,000       54,50,000       54,25,000 
         
Tax        2,47,500         1,25,000         3,07,500         1,77,500       12,97,500       11,67,500       14,47,500       13,17,500 
Surcharge                    -                       -                       -                       -                       -                       -           1,44,750         1,31,750 
Health and Education Cess @4%              9,900               5,000             12,300               7,100             51,900             46,700             63,690             57,970 
Total Tax Liability        2,57,400         1,30,000         3,19,800         1,84,600       13,49,400       12,14,200       16,55,940       15,07,220 

 

The above table shows that an employee earning 15 lakhs pays 1,30,000 in taxes under the new tax regime after standard deductions. If his income jumps by 2 lakhs (becomes 17 lakhs), the tax liability also increases to 1,84,000 — by over 50,000 more. The tax burden rises sharply once the surcharge kicks in incomes over 50 lakhs, leaving taxpayers with less take-home income as earnings increase.

Tax rate changes for individual income tax since 2020

The most significant change for individuals was the introduction of the new tax regime. The finance minister unveiled the simplified or the new tax regime in 2020, offering taxpayers the option to pay lower taxes but to forego most deductions and exemptions typically available for salaried taxpayers. In 2020 for a salary level of INR 15 lakhs, a taxpayer applying the simplified tax regime would save approximately 75,000 if he had no deductions or exemptions. This tax difference currently between the two regimes is approximately 1,26,000, at an income level of 15 lakhs.

Advertisement

The other change impacting individuals is the levy of surcharge, which starts at 10% for an individual having a total income of 50 Lakhs and above. The maximum surcharge levy is 25% for a total income of 2 crore and above from 2024-25. 

The tax rate reduction in the simplified tax regime are made for income slabs up to 15 lakhs. If a taxpayer has total income beyond 15 lakhs, regardless of the regime applied, the applicable tax rate would be 30%. Thus, whether the taxpayer has a total income of 20 lakhs or 20 crore, he is taxed at the 30% slab. Obviously, this results in a huge disparity for taxpayers at the lower end of this income group, as they are left with a significantly lower spendable surplus. Out of the 8 income slabs in simplified tax regime, 7 slabs are applicable for income levels below 15 lakhs.

Advertisement

The much-needed tax relief

The government could explore by introducing a couple of income slabs between 15 lakhs and 50 lakhs, with tax rates lower than 30%. This will help leave some money in the hands of the taxpayers. In the last few years, the tax department has reported a significant increase in direct tax collection from ‘non-corporate’ taxpayers. Individuals contribute a significant part to this kitty. However, it is time the government took notice of the strain on the struggling middle-income group and introduced timely relief.

Advertisement

The author is Partner with Deloitte India
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author, and not of Mint

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMoney30% income tax slab squeezing India’s middle class dry. Can Budget 2025 offer relief?
First Published:28 Jan 2025, 12:43 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts