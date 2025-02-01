Budget 2025: Nirmala Sitharaman announces rejig of income tax rates — Here’s how slabs have changed under new tax regime

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a revised income tax system in the Budget, exempting individuals earning up to 12 lakh from taxation and introducing new tax slabs.

Livemint
Published1 Feb 2025, 01:06 PM IST
Advertisement
Budget 2025: Nirmala Sitharaman announces rejig of income tax rates — Here’s how slabs have changed under new tax regime(PTI)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a major overhaul of the income tax system while outlining the Budget on Saturday. Individuals earning up to 12 lakh annually will no longer have to pay any tax under the new income tax regime — with benefit of 80,000. Sitharaman also proposed a change to the exemption limits and rejigged the tax slabs and rates across the board.

What did the Finance Minister say?

Sitharaman announced on Saturday that there would be “no income tax payable upto income of 12 lakh” under the new regime — other than special rate income such as capital gains. This limit will be 12.75 lakh for salaried tax payers due to standard deduction of 75,000.

Advertisement
Also Read | Budget 2025 LIVE: FM Sitharaman proposes no income tax up to ₹12.75 lakh

“Slabs and rates are being changed across the board to benefit all taxpayers. The new structure will substantially reduce the taxes of the middle class and leave more money in their hands, boosting household consumption, savings and investment,” she opined.

What are the new income tax slabs?

There will be no income tax levied on earnings below 4 lakh. Income between 4 lakh and 8 lakh will incur a 5% tax while the next slab — for salaries upto 12 lakh will have a 10% tax. A 20% tax will be levied on income between 16 lakh to 20 lakh. This will increase to 25% for earnings between 20 lakh and 24 lakh and further to 30% for income above 24 lakh.

Advertisement
IncomeTax
0 to 4 lakh rupeesNil
4 to 8 lakh rupees5%  
8 to 12 lakh rupees10%  
12 to 16 lakh rupees15%  
16 to 20 lakh rupees20%  
20 to 24 lakh rupees25%  
Above 24 lakh rupees30%   

According to details outlined in Budget 2025, a tax payer in the new regime with an income of 12 lakh will get a benefit of 80,000. Similarly a person having income of 18 lakh will get a benefit of 70,000 in tax and a person with an income of 25 lakh gets a benefit of 1.10 lakh.

Also Read | Union Budget 2025: 36 life-saving drugs to be fully exempted from customs duty
Also Read | Why is the Indian stock market sulking despite FM’s income tax bonanza?
Also Read | Budget 2025: Read FM Sitharaman’s budget speech. Full text here
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMoneyBudget 2025: Nirmala Sitharaman announces rejig of income tax rates — Here’s how slabs have changed under new tax regime
First Published:1 Feb 2025, 01:06 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget