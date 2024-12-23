Budget 2025: FM should introduce new tax slab for individuals who adopt renewable energy, reduce carbon emissions
SummaryIn developed countries such as the US, the UK, Germany and Canada, tax concessions, vouchers, and credits are used effectively to promote the adoption of renewable energy and promote sustainable development.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her second comprehensive budget after the 2024 general elections. The budget proposals are expected to focus on the ongoing theme of helping India transition to the envisioned "Viksit Bharat" of “Amrit Kaal."